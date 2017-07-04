Clip #
6108

Egyptian TV Channel: Qatar Should Pay Egypt $100 Billion in Compensation; the Emir Should Come Crawling on His Knees, Begging for Forgiveness

July 04, 2017

Egyptian TV Channel: Qatar Should Pay Egypt $100 Billion in Compensation; the Emir Should Come Crawling on His Knees, Begging for Forgiveness

Duration:
01:09
Source:
Tahrir/Ten TV (Egypt)
Show Details

Intro:

Egyptian TV host Nashaat Eldeehy said that Tahrir/Ten TV had launched a campaign, demanding that Qatar pay Egypt $100 billion for damage caused by the Gulf state's support of terrorism. The Qatari Emir "should come crawling on his knees, carrying his shrouds in his hands, and ask the Egyptian people for their absolution and forgiveness," he said in his address, which aired on Ten TV on July 4.   Nashaat Eldeehy: Yesterday, we launched a campaign on our TV channel, demanding that Qatar pay $100...

View Transcript Page

