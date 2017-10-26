Egyptian Government Official: Cowardice, Betrayal, Treachery "Kneaded into the Making" of the Jews; Israel the World Capital of Homosexuality

Show Details

Sheikh Abd Al-Khaleq Al-Oteifi of Egypt's Ministry of Religious Endowments dedicated an episode of his Nas TV series "Signs of Judgment Day" to the topic of "the Jews." Sheikh Al-Oteifi said that the Jews were "a treacherous, perfidious, and cowardly people," who sponsored promiscuity, economic corruption, and the spreading of prostitution. Warning his viewers to "beware of those Jews," Sheikh Al-Oteifi further said that they were "so insolent, so filthy, and so distant… from human nature that I

