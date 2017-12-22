Political Activist Abdel-Halim Qandil: Egypt Deceived Israel, Used Terror as Pretext to Send Forces to Sinai Demilitarized Zones

Show Details

Intro:

Egyptian journalist and political activist Abdel-Halim Qandil said that in the past three years, the Egyptian army "trampled" the demilitarized zones in the Sinai. According to Qandil, Egypt used the terror of ISIS in the Sinai as "a title – and I don’t want to use another word for it" – to send military forces into the Sinai demilitarized zones, with Israel’s approval. According to Qandil, this was "the best tactic of national deception we’ve seen in the past few years." The interview aired on

...

View Transcript Page