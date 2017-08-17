Egypt's Grand Mufti Shawki Allam: We Do Not Have the Authority to Pronounce ISIS Unbelievers

Show Details

Intro:

The Grand Mufti of Egypt Shawki Allam said, when asked in a recent TV interview why the state's religious establishment had failed to pronounce ISIS unbelievers, that: "No matter what [a person] does with his life, as long as he does not renounce [the two shahadas], this does not lead to his expulsion from the fold of Islam." "Declaring the expulsion of such a person from the fold of Islam is the prerogative of the judiciary," he said in the Sada Al-Balad TV interview, which aired on August 17. ...

View Transcript Page