Former Egyptian Grand Mufti Ali Gomaa: Women Are Incapable of Becoming Heart Surgeons

Sheikh Ali Gomaa, former Grand Mufti of Egypt, said in a TV interview that "there is not a single female heart surgeon in the world" and that this was because "it requires great physical effort - beyond what a woman is capable of." Speaking on the Saudi MBC TV channel on April 7, Sheikh Gomaa also said that there is "equality, but not identity," between men and women and that joining the commando does not befit the woman's build or body. ...

