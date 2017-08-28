Clip #
6193
"Donald Trump" Paraded on Dog Leash in Streets of St. Petersburg
August 28, 2017
Intro:Passersby in St. Petersburg watched in amazement as a bare-chested and tattooed man wearing a Donald Trump mask was led on a leash down Nevsky Prospect, the main street of the city. Aleksandr Donskoy, the former mayor of Arkhangelsk, held the other end of the leash and gave orders to "Trump the dog," who barked and snarled at bystanders. Footage of the "artistic display," which was intended to highlight disappointment at the U.S. President's unfulfilled promises, was posted on YouTube on August ...
LATEST CLIPS
The Internet / August 28, 2017 - 01:00
#6192 - Egyptian-Canadian Writer Said Shoaib: Muslims Are the Only Ones Who Take Pride in Their Colonialist Crimes
Al-Hayat TV (Cyprus) / June 29, 2017 - 04:08
#6191 - Jordanian Political Analyst Asad Al-Azzouni: ISIS Leader Is Israeli Rabbi, U.S. Military Helped ISIS
Alordon Alyoom TV (Jordan) / July 22, 2017 - 02:08
#6190 - Iraqi TV Host Takes Hizbullah Loyalist to Task over Deal with ISIS: You Sent 318 Suicide Bombers to Iraq,...
Dijlah TV (Iraq) / August 30, 2017 - 06:51
#6189 - Former Lebanese MP Moustafa Allouch: Hizbullah, ISIS, and Jabhat Al-Nusra Can All Go to Hell
Murr TV (Lebanon) / August 12, 2017 - 01:36
#6188 - MEMRI Director of Reform Mansour Al-Hadj: We Should Train Our Own Imams in the U.S., Export Our Tolerant...
Al-Hurra TV (The U.S.) / August 24, 2017 - 06:22
#6187 - Salafi Jordanian Cleric Abu Qatada Al-Filastini: True Islam Leads to Raiding Rome and Confrontation
The Internet (Abu Qatada on YouTube) / August 12, 2017 - 01:03
#6186 - Commentators on Al-Jazeera TV: Zionist Lobby Influences Hollywood to Demonize Arabs and Muslims
Al-Jazeera TV (Qatar) / August 29, 2017 - 01:11
Al-Arabiya TV (Dubai/Saudi Arabia) / August 11, 2017 - 03:24
#6184 - Friday Sermon in Sudan following Calls for Normalization of Ties with Israel: The Jews Are the Evil Head of...
Sudan TV / August 25, 2017 - 03:06
#6183 - Shi'ite Guest Kicked Out of Egyptian TV Studio for Saying Iraqi PMU Would Protect Saudi Women
Assema TV (Egypt) / July 26, 2017 - 03:15
#6182 - Kuwaiti Journalist Abd Al-Aziz Alqenaei: Political Islam Has Brought Destruction and War to the Arab World;...
Al-Jazeera TV (Qatar) / August 8, 2017 - 03:03
#6181 - TV Host Nashaat Eldeehy Calls upon Egyptians to Work an Extra Hour a Day: "To Hell with American Aid...
Tahrir/Ten TV (Egypt) / August 23, 2017 - 01:29
#6180 - Kuwaiti Cleric Jihad Al-'Ayesh: The Rothschilds Control Hollywood and Price of Gold, Assassinated U.S....
The Internet (YouTube channel of Bait Al-Maqdas Center for Documentary Studies) / August 18, 2016 - 07:10
#6179 - Former Chief Palestinian Negotiator Nabil Shaath: We Will Not Stop Payment to Prisoners and Their Families
Palestinian Authority TV / August 27, 2017 - 00:53
#6178 - Sudanese Minister Mubarak Al-Mahdi: Normalization with Israel No Big Deal; Arabs Have Peddled Palestinian...
Sudania 24 TV (Sudan) / August 21, 2017 - 04:24
TRT Arabic (Turkey) / August 8, 2017 - 02:01
#6176 - California Friday Sermon by Imam Moustafa Al-Qazwini: If Hamas Are Terrorists, then Washington and Lincoln...
The Internet (Islamic Educational Center of Orange County on YouTube) / January 16, 2009 - 04:38
#6175 - Egyptian Women's Rights Activist Dr. Nawal El Saadawi: Women Enable the Tyranny of Their Husbands
The Internet (Tangier TWIZA Festival on YouTube) / August 11, 2017 - 06:33
#6174 - ISIS Video: Spanish-Speaking Fighters Praise Attacks in Spain, Urge Muslims to Carry Out Local Attacks
The Internet / August 23, 2017 - 01:18
#6173 - Al-Aqsa Mosque Address: Sheikh Ali Abu Ahmed Criticizes Arab Rulers for Condemning Barcelona Attack, Instead...
The Internet (YouTube account dedicated to Al-Aqsa Mosque addresses) / August 20, 2017 - 01:55
#6172 - 10-Year-Old American Boy Threatens President Trump in ISIS Raqqa Video: This Battle Will End in Your Lands
The Internet / August 23, 2017 - 05:45
#6171 - Egypt's Grand Mufti Shawki Allam: We Do Not Have The Authority To Pronounce ISIS Unbelievers
Sada Al-Balad (Egypt) / August 17, 2017 - 01:57
#6170 - Syrian President Al-Assad Praises Iran, Russia, China, and Hizbullah for Their Support: They Are "True...
Al-Alam TV (Iran) / August 20, 2017 - 03:01
#6169 - IRGC Deputy Commander Salami to the U.S.: A War in the Persian Gulf Will Not Be Limited to the Region and It...
Channel 1 (Iran) / August 12, 2017 - 04:14
The Internet / August 22, 2017 - 07:04
#6167 - Jordan Friday Sermon by Sheikh Omar Ibrahim 'Adi: Barcelona Attack Fabricated by West, Like 9/11
The Internet ("Amer Movies" on YouTube) / August 18, 2017 - 02:21
#6166 - California Imam Mahmoud Harmoush on Antisemitic Sermon: It Was Misinterpreted by Politically-Motivated People...
The Internet (Islamic Center of Riverside on YouTube) / August 4, 2017 - 01:58
#6165 - Jordanian TV Show: The Rothschilds Rule the World, Assassinated 6 U.S. Presidents; Jews Withhold Cure for...
Altaghier TV (Jordan) / June 28, 2017 - 04:52
#6164 - Fatah Official Jamal Muhaisen: We Should Withdraw Recognition of Israel, Continue Resistance
Palestinian Authority TV / August 15, 2017 - 01:30