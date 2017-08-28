"Donald Trump" Paraded on Dog Leash in Streets of St. Petersburg

Show Details

Intro:

Passersby in St. Petersburg watched in amazement as a bare-chested and tattooed man wearing a Donald Trump mask was led on a leash down Nevsky Prospect, the main street of the city. Aleksandr Donskoy, the former mayor of Arkhangelsk, held the other end of the leash and gave orders to "Trump the dog," who barked and snarled at bystanders. Footage of the "artistic display," which was intended to highlight disappointment at the U.S. President's unfulfilled promises, was posted on YouTube on August ...

View Transcript Page