Clip #
6033
Copenhagen Imam Munthir Abdallah: We Will Obliterate Israel; Terror Attacks in the West Carried Out by Troubled, Desperate Victims of Western Atrocities
May 16, 2017
Intro:Copenhagen Imam Munthir Abdallah addressed an “open political meeting” at the Al-Farouq Mosque on May 16, and accused the United States, and the West in general, of committing atrocities in Muslim countries, thus planting the seed for the terror attacks carried in the West. Imam Abdallah rejected criticism leveled at him following a recent antisemitic Friday sermon (see MEMRI TV clip https://www.memri.org/tv/copenhagen-friday-sermon-antisemitic-hadith-caliphate), and insisted that as soon as Mus...
LATEST CLIPS
#6033 - Copenhagen Imam Munthir Abdallah: We Will Obliterate Israel; Terror Attacks in the West Carried Out by...
The Internet (Imam Munthir Abdallah on YouTube) / May 16, 2017 - 07:28
The Internet (Aqsa Call on YouTube) / May 21, 2017 - 02:12
#6031 - Former Lebanese President Émile Lahoud Reveals How the Right of Return Was Forced into the Saudi Peace Plan...
OTV (Lebanon) / December 11, 2014 - 07:03
#6030 - Cleric in Al-Aqsa Mosque Address Calls on Allah to Annihilate "White House Satan" Trump and the Jews
The Internet (Aqsa Call on YouTube) / May 19, 2017 - 02:37
#6029 - North Korean Ambassador to Iran: We Will Continue to Bolster Nuclear Deterrence as Long as U.S. Threats...
Press TV (Iran) / May 18, 2017 - 05:05
Channel 9/Qanat TV (Turkey) / May 4, 2017 - 01:48
#6027 - ISIS Video Features American, Canadian, British, Russian, and Belgian Fighters Urging Muslims to Carry Out...
The Internet / May 17, 2017 - 09:47
Rotana Khalijiya TV (Saudi Arabia) / May 6, 2017 - 04:29
#6025 - AQAP Leader Qasim Al-Rimi Commends Orlando Night Club Shooter, Calls On Muslims Living In West To Target U.S...
The Internet (Al-Malahem Media) / May 6, 2017 - 04:52
#6024 - Palestinian Islamic Jihad Leader: "Caesar" Trump Coming to the Region to Collect Poll Tax from Arab...
Al-Aqsa TV (Hamas/Gaza) / May 13, 2017 - 02:08
Mehwar TV (Egypt) / May 10, 2017 - 01:45
#6022 - Cleric on Palestinian Authority TV: Jews Spread Corruption, Prostitution, and Drugs in the Arab World
Palestinian Authority TV / May 11, 2017 - 05:12
#6021 - Palestinian Preacher in Al-Aqsa Mosque Address: Jihad Will Continue as Long as There Are Infidels Not Ruled...
The Internet (Aqsa Call on YouTube) / May 8, 2017 - 03:08
The Internet (Elsadek on YouTube) / April 26, 2017 - 01:23
Channel 1 (Egypt) / May 4, 2017 - 03:21
#6018 - Former Imam of Mecca's Great Mosque Adel Al-Kalbani: The Shiite Scholars Are Heretics; "Salafi Seed...
MBC TV (Saudi Arabia) / June 30, 2016 - 03:29
The Internet (Al-Sahab Media) / May 12, 2017 - 10:16
#6016 - Fatah Official Abbas Zaki to Palestinian Officers: You Shall Liberate Jerusalem and Rule the World; Israelis...
The Internet (Istiqlal University on YouTube) / March 20, 2017 - 03:24
#6015 - Kuwaiti Journalist: No "Essence of Freedom" in Islam; the Brainwashed Islamic Peoples Are Time Bombs
Al-Jazeera TV (Qatar) / April 24, 2017 - 04:02
Channel 1 (Russia) / April 1, 2017 - 05:22
#6013 - Copenhagen Friday Sermon: Preacher Cites Antisemitic Hadith, Says: Soon Caliphate Will Uproot Colonialist,...
The Internet (Al-Faruq Mosque on YouTube) / March 30, 2017 - 01:22
DMC TV (Egypt) / April 19, 2017 - 02:28
Al-Arabiya TV (Dubai/Saudi Arabia) / March 29, 2017 - 03:35
#6010 - Preacher at Al-Aqsa Mosque Calls to Annihilate the Jews, Destroy the Palestinian Authority and Arab Rulers
The Internet (Aqsa Call on YouTube) / May 4, 2017 - 02:05
#6009 - Iranian Defense Minister: If Saudi Arabia Does Anything Stupid, No Place in the Kingdom Will Remain Intact...
Al-Manar TV (Lebanon) / May 6, 2017 - 04:11
#6008 - BDS Co-Founder Omar Barghouti: Why Would It Be Bad If the Right of Return Ends Israel’s Supremacist Order?
The Internet ( The Jerusalem Fund & Palestine Center on YouTube) / April 26, 2017 - 03:17
#6007 - Hamas's Fathi Hammad to Mahmoud Abbas: Leave! You Are Not Our President. We Shall Continue to Wage Jihad
Al-Aqsa TV (Hamas/Gaza) / April 29, 2017 - 03:06
The Internet (Zahrat Al-Madayen on Facebook and YouTube) / November 27, 2016 - 02:09
#6005 - Palestinian MP Jamal Hweil Brandishes Weapon in Jenin: Save Every Noble Bullet for the Occupation
The Internet ("Lovers of Martyred Leader Abu Ammar" on Facebook) / April 26, 2017 - 02:25
#6004 - Head of BDS South Africa during Visit to Berlin: Apartheid "Sunday School Picnic" Compared to...
The Internet / December 29, 2016 - 02:31