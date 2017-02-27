Christian Iraqi Militia Leader Ryan Chaldean: If Not For Iran, ISIS Would Be in Baghdad by Now; Saudi Arabia the Cause of Iraq's Destruction

Show Details

Ryan Chaldean, Commander of the Christian Iraqi Babylon Brigades, praised Iran, saying that "if not for the Iranian intervention, ISIS would have been in Baghdad, Najaf, Karbala, and Erbil by now." Speaking in an interview with the Iraqi Baghdad TV on February 28, Chaldean further said that Saudi Arabia exported terrorism via its "takfiri mosques," and that it was "the cause of Iraq's destruction." ...

