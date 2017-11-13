Children in Song to Putin: We Are Ready for the Last Battle at Your Order!

Show Details

Intro:

MP Anna Kuvichko of the ruling United Russia Party led a group of children from the military cadet class of a Volgograd school in a ultra-patriotic song. The lyrics call for the return of Alaska to Russia, mock the current international world order, and depict Russia as surrounded by enemies. The motto of the song is the children's readiness to sacrifice themselves in war at Putin's command. The video-clip was posted on the Volgograd News YouTube channel on November 13, 2017.

...

View Transcript Page