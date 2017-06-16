Clip #
6099
Chaldean Catholic Patriarch of Babylon: We Accepted the Muslims Who Came from the Desert, Now They Must Respect Others
June 16, 2017
Intro:Patriarch Louis Raphael I Sako, head of the Chaldean Catholic Church of Babylon, called upon Muslims to stop discrimination against minority groups, which, he said, leads to marginalization. Speaking on the Iraqi Dijlah TV channel on June 16, he said that just as the Christians had historically welcomed the Muslims, "who came from the desert," into their schools, monasteries, churches, and hospitals, more emphasis now had to be placed on coexistence and respect, "regardless of skin color, faith,...
LATEST CLIPS
#6099 - Chaldean Catholic Patriarch of Babylon: We Accepted the Muslims Who Came from the Desert, Now They Must...
Dijlah TV (Iraq) / June 16, 2017 - 03:35
#6098 - Sheikh Nidhal Siam Prays in Al-Aqsa Mosque Address for Allah to Enable the Slaughtering of the Americans and...
The Internet (YouTube account dedicated to Al-Aqsa Mosque addresses) / June 18, 2017 - 01:11
#6097 - American Muslim Activist Sekou Odinga: Minorities and Immigrant Communities in the U.S. Have the Right to...
The Internet (Other Voices, Other Choices on YouTube) / June 2, 2017 - 01:53
#6096 - Former Iraqi MP Ayad Jamal Al-Din: Trump a Fool and a Liar; Saudi Arabia Will Oppose a Kurdish State
NRT TV (Iraqi Kurdistan) / June 5, 2017 - 02:47
Roya TV (Jordan) / June 18, 2017 - 01:10
June 26, 2017 - 02:55
#6093 - Chairman of Al-Hiwar TV Azzam Al-Tamimi: "Satanic Ideological Cell" in Abu Dhabi Incites the U.S.,...
Hiwar TV (U.K.) / June 24, 2017 - 02:14
#6092 - Egyptian Cleric: Female Circumcision Has Economic Benefits; Jews Fight It in Keeping with Protocols of the...
Al-Seha Wal-Jamal TV (Egypt) / March 27, 2017 - 01:57
Abu Dhabi TV / June 13, 2017 - 01:29
#6090 - Yazidi Iraqi MP Vian Dakhil Breaks Down in Tears Recounting Atrocities Committed by ISIS against Her People
Extra News TV (Egypt) / June 2, 2017 - 04:31
#6089 - IRGC Media Advisor Hamid Reza Moghadam Far: Iran to Publish "Evidence" of U.S. Support for ISIS
Russia Today TV (Russia) / June 22, 2017 - 02:10
#6088 - Egyptian Historian Mohamed Elhamy: Spain Has Left No Mark on Civilization Except under Islam
Mekameleen TV (Egypt Muslim Brotherhood from Turkey) / June 17, 2017 - 02:05
#6087 - Iraqi MP Joseph Saliwa: Iraqi Christians Want Autonomy; One Day, the Iraqis Will Demand the Return of the Jews
Hona Baghdad TV (Iraq) / June 10, 2017 - 02:44
ON TV (Egypt) / May 15, 2017 - 02:02
Al-Arabiya TV (Dubai/Saudi Arabia) / February 28, 2017 - 01:47
#6084 - Taliban Releases Second Video of U.S., Australian Hostages Pleading with President Trump, Prime Minister...
The Internet / June 21, 2017 - 10:34
#6083 - Islamic Scholar Tariq Ramadan: Female Circumcision Not in the Quran, but Part of Our Tradition; Discussion...
The Internet (Tariq Ramadan on Facebook) / June 12, 2017 - 02:56
#6082 - Egyptian TV Host Youssef Al-Husseini Following London Mosque Attack: The Muslims Have Contributed Nothing but...
ON TV (Egypt) / June 19, 2017 - 05:21
Assema TV (Egypt) / May 11, 2017 - 02:35
Baghdad TV (Iraq) / June 10, 2017 - 01:46
#6079 - Former Tunisian President Moncef Marzouki: We Need an Ideological Revolution; Our Tribal Mentality Has...
Al-Jazeera TV (Qatar) / February 9, 2017 - 02:03
#6078 - Saudi Painter and Sculptor Diyaa Aziz Criticizes 9/11 Conspiracy Theories: The Arab World Got Itself in a...
Rotana Khalijiya TV (Saudi Arabia) / May 27, 2017 - 02:21
The Internet (Al-Hoda Kindergarten on YouTube) / May 29, 2017 - 05:56
#6076 - Fatah Spokesman Osama Qawasmeh: Insurgency against Arab Regimes Described in the Protocols of the Elders of...
Palestinian Authority TV / April 16, 2017 - 01:17
Mekameleen TV (Egypt Muslim Brotherhood from Turkey) / June 10, 2017 - 00:27
#6074 - Jordanian MP Mahmoud Al-Kharabshe: It Is in the Rape Victim's Best Interest to Be Married off to Her...
Al-Hurra TV (The U.S.) / April 5, 2017 - 02:57
Dijlah TV (Iraq) / May 3, 2017 - 01:21
#6072 - Egyptian Islamic Scholar Ayman Khamis: We Shall Take Al-Andalus Back from Spain Just Like We Shall Take...
June 11, 2017 - 00:34
#6071 - Former Iraqi MP Mithal Al-Alusi: Iraq Ruled by Iran’s Militia Gangs; ISIS Arab-Made; Trump a Million Times...
Baghdad TV (Iraq) / May 24, 2017 - 02:43
The Internet (A'amaq Media (ISIS)) / June 12, 2017 - 01:24