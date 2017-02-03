Chairs, Cups Thrown as TV Debate on Sunni-Shiite Relations in Egypt Turns Violent

Show Details

Intro:

A TV debate on whether Shiite books should be banned at a Cairo international book fair turned ugly when Salafi cleric Sheikh Mohammad Al-Mallah called his opponent an "idiotic madman" who is "proficient in the art of stupidity, idiocy, and the defense of superstitions" and threatened to "hit him in the face with a shoe." Islamic researcher Yasser Farawila responded that he would retaliate "with 30 shoes." Eventually threats turned into action, and cups of beverage and chairs went flying in the ...

View Transcript Page