Clip #
6262
Cape Town Imam Abduragmaan Alexander: The Islamic Nation Does Not Have the Guts to Liberate the Al-Aqsa Mosque
October 27, 2017
Intro:During a Friday sermon at Masjid Al-Furqaan in Cape Town, South Africa, Imam Abduragmaan Alexander addressed the Islamic nation, saying: "You have no guts, no courage, no power, and no motivation to liberate the Al-Aqsa Mosque from the bloody hands of the Zionist entity." Imam Alexander further said that Palestine and the Al-Aqsa Mosque were crying out: "Oh nation of Islam, you are a billion Muslims, yet you are unable to liberate the Al-Aqsa Mosque from the hands of the oppressive occupying Jew...
