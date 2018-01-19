Clip #
6395
Canadian Imam Munir Elkassem: MEMRI Cuts and Pastes My Sermons; Jihad is a Very Noble Principle Where We Exert Energy to Effect Goodness
January 19, 2018
Intro:In a January 19 Friday sermon at the Islamic Centre of Southwest Ontario, in London, Ontario, Canada, Imam Munir Elkassem said that "Jihad is not fighting," but is "a very noble principle where we exert energy to effect goodness." Elkassem complained that MEMRI TV had taken "cuts and pastes" of a previous sermon (click here for the December 15 sermon, in which he said that dignity could not be achieved through negotiations and that "whatever was taken by force... will be restored by force alone"...
LATEST CLIPS
#6396 - Bethlehem Demonstration: Effigies of Trump and Pence "Executed” and Torched in Protest of U.S. Freeze on...
Alghad TV (U.K.) (Palestinian News Network (PNN) on Facebook) / January 27, 2018 - 04:59
#6395 - Canadian Imam Munir Elkassem: MEMRI Cuts and Pastes My Sermons; Jihad is a Very Noble Principle Where We...
The Internet (Islamic Centre SWO on YouTube) / January 19, 2018 - 02:16
#6394 - Former Jordanian FM Kamel Abu Jaber: Jordan Did Not Give Up Sovereignty over West Bank, Should Reverse...
Jordan Today TV / January 22, 2018 - 02:18
#6393 - Iraqi Official Hamid Al-Husseini: The Goal of the Resistance is to Preserve the Current Regimes; The Factions...
Afaq TV (Iraq) / December 18, 2017 - 07:43
#6392 - Sheikh Mustafa Umar in Orange County California: People Convert to Islam Despite the Double Standards that...
The Internet (IIOC TV on YouTube) / March 25, 2016 - 04:45
#6391 - Senior Palestinian Cleric in Lebanon, Bassam Al-Kayed: European Jews Committed the Worst Sins; TV Host: MLK...
Al-Quds TV (Lebanon) / November 3, 2017 - 03:05
#6390 - Moroccan Author Abdelilah Belkziz: The Jihadi Groups Were Born from the Womb of Our Society, the West Only...
Sky News Arabia (U.K./Abu Dhabi) / December 29, 2017 - 02:19
#6389 - Hamas Leader Mahmoud Al-Zahhar Recounts Numerous Cases of Jewish Expulsion from Europe to Demonstrate Trump’s...
Al-Aqsa TV (Hamas/Gaza) / January 3, 2018 - 03:59
#6388 - Iraqi Politician Sheikh Jalal Al-Din Al-Saghir: Khamenei Is Our Source of Authority, We Are Committed to the...
Al-Nujaba TV (Iraq) / January 6, 2018 - 01:25
The Internet (U-News on YouTube) / January 22, 2018 - 01:56
#6386 - Egyptian Historian Bassam El Shammaa: The Jews Killed and Tortured Germans in a "Counter Holocaust"
Mehwar TV (Egypt) / December 17, 2017 - 01:24
#6385 - Spokesman for Gaza Refugees Hassan Jibril Following Cut of U.S. Funding for UNRWA: American and Israeli...
Al-Jazeera TV (Qatar) / January 18, 2018 - 01:50
#6384 - Tennessee Imam AhmedulHadi Sharif in the Wake of Lower Manhattan Vehicular Terror Attack: Dhimmi Lives Are...
The Internet (Islamic Center of Tennessee) / December 8, 2017 - 01:38
#6383 - Iranian MP Mojtaba Zolnour: Nothing Will Be Left of Israel following the First Wave of Hizbullah Missiles
Channel 4 (Iran) / January 18, 2018 - 00:40
#6382 - In New Video, Russian-Speaking ISIS Fighter Declares New "Battalion," Threatens Terrorist Attacks...
The Internet (Telegram) / January 21, 2018 - 01:31
#6381 - Moroccan Writer Ahmed Assid: Some Islamic Texts Should Be Nullified and Abandoned, They Pertain to a Context...
Sky News Arabia (U.K./Abu Dhabi) / October 6, 2017 - 03:32
#6380 - Kuwaiti Political Science Professor Shafeeq Ghabra in Anti-American, Anti-Israeli Tirade: Their Strategy Is...
The Internet (Dar AlQattan Club on YouTube) / December 12, 2017 - 04:02
#6379 - Raleigh, NC Syrian Imam Abdullah Khadra Warns: If We Do Not Awaken, the Zionists Will Destroy the Al-Aqsa...
The Internet (Imam Khadra on YouTube) / December 6, 2017 - 01:27
#6378 - Virginia Imam Shaker Elsayed Encourages “Armament” and “Lining Up” for Jihad: The Enemies of Allah Are...
The Internet (First Hijrah on YouTube) / January 26, 2013 - 05:03
#6377 - Al-Aqsa Mosque Address by Sheikh Muhammad Ayed "Abu Abdallah": We Need a Caliph with His Finger on...
The Internet (YouTube Account dediated to Al-Aqsa Mosque Addresses) / January 12, 2018 - 03:07
#6376 - Gaza University Lecturer and Hamas TV Host Iyad Abu Fanun: Love for Jihad Is in the Palestinian People's...
Al-Aqsa TV (Hamas/Gaza) / January 4, 2018 - 01:44
#6375 - Iranian Cyber Official Reza Taghipour: Letting Telegram and Instagram Take Over Our Cyberspace Was a...
Channel 5 (Iran) / January 14, 2018 - 01:56
Russia 1 / January 14, 2018 - 00:43
#6373 - Yemeni Human Rights Activist, Teenage Girl Nada Al-Ahdal, Calls to Raise Awareness of the "Heinous Crime...
Al-Ghad Al-Moshreq TV (Yemen) / March 19, 2017 - 02:24
#6372 - Hamas Political Bureau Deputy Head Saleh Al-'Arouri: Iran Is the Only Country that Provides Real and...
Al-Quds TV (Lebanon) / December 30, 2017 - 02:22
#6371 - Mahmoud Abbas: The PLO Should Reexamine Its Agreements with Israel; We Will No Longer Accept the U.S. as...
Palestinian Authority TV / January 14, 2018 - 17:08
#6370 - Birmingham U.K. Friday Sermon by Imam Asrar Rashid: Israel Should Be Reestablished in Germany
The Internet (Asrar Rashid on YouTube) / December 9, 2017 - 04:34
#6369 - Iraqi TV Channel: Former Israeli FM Livni Had Sex with Palestinian Leaders, Keeps Tapes, Blackmails Arab...
November 24, 2017 - 02:32
#6368 - Fatah Official Muhammad Al-Laham Extols Terrorist Dalal Al-Mughrabi, Suicide Bomber Ayat Al-Akhras: The...
Palestinian Authority TV / January 1, 2018 - 01:21
#6367 - Khartoum Friday Sermon - Imam Muhammad Abu Obeida Hassan Slams President Al-Bashir: Better to Leave of Your...
The Internet (Imam Hassan on YouTube) / December 22, 2017 - 06:45