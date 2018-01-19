Canadian Imam Munir Elkassem: MEMRI Cuts and Pastes My Sermons; Jihad is a Very Noble Principle Where We Exert Energy to Effect Goodness

Show Details

Intro:

In a January 19 Friday sermon at the Islamic Centre of Southwest Ontario, in London, Ontario, Canada, Imam Munir Elkassem said that "Jihad is not fighting," but is "a very noble principle where we exert energy to effect goodness." Elkassem complained that MEMRI TV had taken "cuts and pastes" of a previous sermon (click here for the December 15 sermon, in which he said that dignity could not be achieved through negotiations and that "whatever was taken by force... will be restored by force alone"

...

View Transcript Page