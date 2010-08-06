Canada Lecture by Maryland Imam Suleiman Anwar Bengharsa: The Goal of Jiahd Is to Implement Shari'a; Non-Muslims Should Convert to Islam to Gain Equal Rights- Archival

Show Details

Intro:

Sheikh Suleiman Anwar Bengharsa, head of the Islamic Jurisprudence Center in Clarksburg, Maryland, gave a lecture in Toronto, Canada in 2010, in which he said that Muslims could only live in the land of the infidels under certain circumstances, one of which was to do da'wa. "When the caliphate is established, you need to pack your bags and go home," he said. In the lecture on the jurisprudence of interaction with non-Muslims, which was delivered at the Abu Huraira Center in Toronto and posted on...

View Transcript Page