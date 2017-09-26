TV Debate in Egypt: Homosexuality a U.S. Plot against Our Society; Homosexuals Should Be Killed

Show Details

Intro:

Islamic researcher Sheikh Rashid Sultan said that he supported the killing of homosexuals by the method prescribed in the Quran - throwing them from high places – because "homosexuality goes against human nature and is an affront to humanity." Egyptian lawyer Essam Haggag said: "Let's build a prison, anywhere in the desert, and throw those dogs in it." They were participating in a September 26 LTC TV debate on homosexuality in Egypt, in which life coach Ashgaan Nabil said that homosexuality had ...

View Transcript Page