California Friday Sermon by Imam Moustafa Al-Qazwini: If Hamas Are Terrorists, then Washington and Lincoln Were the First Terrorists (Archival)

In a Friday sermon delivered in 2009 at the Islamic Educational Center of Orange County, California, Imam Moustafa Al-Qazwini talked about the nature of the “Zionists.” “If you read their history in the Quran, and the Old Testament,” he said, “You will find that their nature is offensive, aggressive, and hostile,” adding that their ideology is that “we are the masters, and the rest of the Earth's population are our servants.” Imam Al-Qazwini further talked about Hamas being labeled “terrorist,” ...

