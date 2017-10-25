British Islamists against "Hijabi YouTubers": The Sins of All Women Who Follow You Will Be on Your Neck; Infidels Engage in Pig-Like Behavior Because They Eat Pork

Show Details

Intro:

In several YouTube channels, British preacher Imran Ibn Mansur, also known as "Dawah Man," exhorted women not to follow hijab-wearing women who give fashion and beauty advice on YouTube. "The sins of all women who follow you will be on your scale on Judgment Day," he warned the "hijabi youtubers." Discussing crop tops and other "sinful" behavior in great detail with his sidekicks, Ibn Mansur said that infidels who let their women shake hands or kiss other men are like pigs. "And you know what? I

...

View Transcript Page