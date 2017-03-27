British Ex-Boxer and Islamist Anthony Small: Insensitive to Burn Candles for Westminster Attack Victims Because They Go to the Hellfire

Show Details

Former British boxer and Islamist activist Anthony Small posted a video online in which he pinned responsibility for the recent Westminster terror attack on the policies of the West, including the "Not-So-Great Britain." He also said that it was insensitive to burn candles out of respect of the victims, because they are going to the Hellfire. "It's like rubbing salt into the wound," he said. The video was posted on Small's YouTube account on March 28. ...

