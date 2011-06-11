U.K.-based American preacher Sheikh Khalid Yasin: We Have No Beef with Jews, But Zionists Are Dogs, Treacherous People; Islam in the West Is a Tsunami (Archival)

Show Details

U.K.-based American preacher Sheikh Khalid Yasin said that the Banu Qurayza tribe of the days of the Prophet Muhammad were "Zionist." Calling them "those pigs, those enemies, those dogs," he warned his listeners not to call them Jews. In a lecture delivered in Oslo in 2011, Sheikh Yasin said that the Zionists were "poisonous people... treacherous people... who want to expand and take the whole world," and he drew a parallel between the death penalty implemented in the U.S. and the Prophet Muhamm...

