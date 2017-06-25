Report on the Booming Gun Trade in Idlib, Syria: There Are No Restrictions

Show Details

Intro:

A TV report focuses on a weapons store in Idlib, Syria, where anything from pistols to machine guns are sold. A 12-year-old boy behind the counter says that he left school to sell weapons, and the store owner recounts how they developed their trade after the "revolution and Jihad" began and talks about the booming trade in weapons "taken as booty from the Syrian army." The report aired on the Lebanese Al-Jadid/New TV channel on June 25. Syrian boy at the counter of a gun shop: I am 12 years ...

