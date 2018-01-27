Bethlehem Demonstration: Effigies of Trump and Pence "Executed” and Torched in Protest of U.S. Freeze on UNRWA Funding

Show Details

During a demonstration organized by Fatah activists in the Aida Refugee Camp, north of Bethlehem, on January 27, a mock trial was held for U.S. President Trump and VP Mike Pence, protesting the U.S. freeze on its aid to UNRWA. After the reading of the "verdict," nooses were placed around the necks of Trump and Pence effigies, which were hoisted in the air and then torched. Footage shows one demonstrator beating the Trump effigy with a shoe. One of the signs held by demonstrators reads: "Zionism

