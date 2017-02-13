Berlin-Based Iraqi Musician Naseer Shamma: Germany Has Given More to the Refugees than Any Arab Country

Show Details

Intro:

Iraqi musician Naseer Shamma recently said that with Trump's rise to power in the U.S., the right-wing extremists in Germany were "gathering and consolidating their ranks," a phenomenon perceptible mainly in the distant towns. Shamma, who is based in Berlin, praised Germany for "giving the Syrian refugees more aid tnan any Arab country. The interview aired on BBC Arabic on February 13. ...

View Transcript Page