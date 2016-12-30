Clip #
6004
Head of BDS South Africa during Visit to Berlin: Apartheid "Sunday School Picnic" Compared to Israeli Occupation
December 30, 2016
Intro:Farid Esack, head of BDS South Africa, said that "life in apartheid South Africa was infinitely better than life under the [Israeli] occupation, or life for Arabs inside 'Israel proper'," and that "apartheid was a Sunday school picnic in comparison to life under Zionism." Esack, who is a professor of Islamic studies at the University of Johannesburg, made these statements during a lecture given in Berlin, which was posted on YouTube on December 30, 2016. ...
