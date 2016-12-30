Head of BDS South Africa during Visit to Berlin: Apartheid "Sunday School Picnic" Compared to Israeli Occupation

Show Details

Farid Esack, head of BDS South Africa, said that "life in apartheid South Africa was infinitely better than life under the [Israeli] occupation, or life for Arabs inside 'Israel proper'," and that "apartheid was a Sunday school picnic in comparison to life under Zionism." Esack, who is a professor of Islamic studies at the University of Johannesburg, made these statements during a lecture given in Berlin, which was posted on YouTube on December 30, 2016. ...

