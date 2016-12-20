BBC TV Report on Gaza Restaurants Shows Another Side to Life in Gaza

Show Details

BBC Arabic recently broadcast a TV report on restaurants in Gaza, in which it showed "an aspect of luxury, vibrancy, and riches" to life in Gaza. Restaurant owners and patrons talked to the reporter about eating out, describing the menus and the prices. A group of women sitting at a restaurant said that they would often come for "a coffee and a chat," and that dinner would come to 250-300 dollars. The report aired on December 20, 2016. ...

