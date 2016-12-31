Clip #
5828
Bahraini Youth Scrub Site Visited by Jews
Broadcast on
Saturday, December 31, 2016
Intro:A video posted on the YouTube channel of the Bahraini chapter of the "Youth for Jerusalem" association – s4quds - on December 31 depicts Bahraini youth scouring a pavement in Manama where a Hanukah celebration was recently held. The video shows the youth sweeping and scrubbing the pavement, with various dates, representing landmarks in Bahraini support for the Palestinian cause, painted on their backs. At the candle-lighting celebration, a Jewish delegation presented a large silver menorah to Ar...
LATEST CLIPS
#5829 - Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, Deputy Commander of the Popular Mobilization Units: Optimism over Liberation of Mosul...
Mayadeen TV (Lebanon) / January 3, 2017 - 07:01
The Internet (Youth for Jerusalem Association on YouTube) / December 31, 2016 - 02:38
#5827 - Egyptian Cleric Ali Qassem: The Jewish "Cancer" Gnaws Away at Our Nation; All Muslims Rejoiced at...
The Internet ("Path to Allah" YouTube Channel) / December 4, 2016 - 02:08
#5826 - Fatah Militant Leader in Gaza: Fatah Has Lost Its Path, Palestine Will Not Be Liberated by Futile...
Alkofiya TV (Palestine) / December 31, 2016 - 03:16
The Internet / December 26, 2016 - 04:34
#5824 - Saudi Prince Khalid Al-Faisal: We Need a New Path Based on Moderation; There Are No Longer Conspiracies
Al-Arabiya TV (Dubai/Saudi Arabia) / December 18, 2016 - 02:02
#5823 - Iraqi MP Kadhim Al-Sayadi: We Should Cancel the Strategic Framework Agreement with the U.S., Sign Another...
Mayadeen TV (Lebanon) / January 1, 2017 - 00:55
#5822 - Egyptian Cleric Mazhar Shahin: 9/11 Brought More Damage to Iraq and Syria than If the Towers Had Collapsed in...
Mehwar TV (Egypt) / November 29, 2016 - 02:47
#5821 - Fatah Official Sultan Abu Al-Einein: Transfer of U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem Will Lead to Renewed Bloodshed
Alghad (Egypt) / December 31, 2016 - 00:52
#5820 - Jordanian Chief of Staff Lieut.-Gen. Mahmoud Freihat: ISIS Controls Syrian Refugee Camps Near Jordanian...
BBC Arabic (The UK) / December 31, 2016 - 06:23
#5819 - Kuwaiti MP Waleed Tabtabaie: Israel Runs the World, Coordinates with the U.S., Russia, and Iran to Destroy...
Al-Majlis TV (Kuwait) / December 24, 2016 - 02:33
#5818 - Deputy Head of Hamas Political Bureau Musa Abu Marzouq Envisions a Federal Palestinian State, Like...
Alghad (Egypt) / December 30, 2016 - 01:33
#5817 - Saudi Cleric Abd Al-Aziz Moussa: Suicide Operations Are Forbidden in Riyadh as Well as Tel Aviv
Rotana Khalijiya TV (Saudi Arabia) / December 14, 2016 - 01:17
#5816 - Kuwaiti Preacher and Scholar Tareq Al-Sweidan: The Arab Nation Needs a Long-Term Plan - Like McDonald's...
The Internet (YouTube channel of the Temara Chapter of the Monotheism and Reform Movement in Morocco) / November 25, 2016 - 07:55
#5815 - Iranian Minister of Defense Hossein Dehghan: We Do Not Coordinate with the U.S. in Syria. Turkey Must...
Russia Today TV (Russia) / December 27, 2016 - 07:19
#5814 - Prominent Moroccan Islamic Scholar Ahmed Raïssouni Criticizes Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood: They Don't...
The Internet (alayam24.com and arabi21.com) / November 27, 2016 - 05:49
#5813 - Egyptian TV Host Ibrahim Issa Following Cairo Church Bombing: The Copts Are Persecuted Both by the Terrorists...
Al-Kahera Wal-Nas TV (Egypt) / December 11, 2016 - 02:36
#5812 - Fatah Official Abbas Zaki Participates in a Hamas Rally, Salutes Al-Qassam Brigades: Anyone Who Bears Arms...
Al-Jazeera TV (Qatar) / December 17, 2016 - 03:06
Al-Aqsa TV (Hamas/Gaza) / December 14, 2016 - 03:07
#5810 - Egyptian Host on Saudi TV Channel Celebrates Assassination of "Crusader Pig" Russian Ambassador,...
Safa TV (Saudi Arabia) / December 18, 2016 - 01:28
The Internet / December 23, 2016 - 01:09
The Internet / December 22, 2016 - 04:07
Al-Jadid/New TV (Lebanon) / November 30, 2016 - 02:49
#5806 - Saudi Cleric Khaled Al-Felaij: Muslims Are Forbidden from Greeting Christians and Jews on Their Holidays
The Internet (Sheikh Al-Felaij's Account on YouTube) / November 12, 2016 - 01:02
#5805 - Peshmerga General Sirwan Barzani: Unless Baghdad Changes Its Conduct after Liberation of Mosul, Kurdistan...
Al-Mosuliya TV (Iraq) / December 17, 2016 - 04:23
#5804 - Former Iraqi MP and Shi'ite Scholar Ayad Jamal Al-Din: I Used to Call for Democracy, Now I Wish for a...
Dijlah TV (Iraq) / November 4, 2016 - 03:59
#5803 - Hizb ut-Tahrir Demonstration Outside Syrian Embassy in London: Calls for Caliphate, U.S.A, You Will Pay!
The Internet / December 16, 2016 - 00:58
#5802 - Taliban Video of American Hostage Caitlin Coleman, Her Canadian Husband and Their Two Children: We Find...
December 19, 2016 - 03:31
#5801 - Russian Military Expert: Obama Administration Benefits from Murder of Our Ambassador to Turkey
NTV (Russia) / December 19, 2016 - 01:11
#5800 - Animated Music Video from Gaza Glorifies Palestinian Terrorist Attacks: I'm Coming for You with a Gun,...
The Internet (Wa'ed Band for Islamic Art on YouTube) / November 26, 2016 - 06:08