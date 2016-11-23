Bahraini FM Khalid Bin Ahmed Al-Khalifa: Iran Must Stop Smuggling Weapons, Experts Into Yemen

Show Details

Bahraini Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Khalid Bin Ahmed Al-Khalifa said that "anyone who interferes in Yemen's affairs must leave the scene" before a political solution could be reached. Speaking on Sky News Arabia, Sheikh Al-Khalifa said that he was referring to Iran, which "interferes and smuggles weapons and experts into Yemen." Foreign Minister Khalid Bin Ahmed Al-Khalifa: We support a political solution in Yemen. But first of all, anyone who interferes in Yemen's affairs must leave...

