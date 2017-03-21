Clip #
5970
Australian Shiite Imam Mohammad Tawhidi: We Did Not Come to Australia to Have Burqas Running around; Don’t Like it? Hop on a Kangaroo Back to Where You Came from
March 21, 2017
Intro:Australian Shiite Imam Mohammad Tawhidi said that some Islamic books, like The Bukhari compilation of the hadith, should be banned in Australia. “Every act of terrorism is taught from that book,” he said. Speaking at the Rotary Club of Adelaide, the Iranian-born Sheikh Tawhidi supported limiting the building of mosques, and said that his father had not come to Australia to see “burqas running around.” He called on the ASIO, the Australian Security Intelligence Organization, to keep tabs on relig...
