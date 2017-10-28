Clip #
6403
Australian Islamists Yearn for the Days of the Great Warriors of Islam: Our Children Need to Adopt Saladin As Their Role Model Instead of Superman or Batman
October 28, 2017
Intro:Australian Islamist scholars Abu Bakr Zoud and Mohamad Doar glorified Saladin and his military prowess, suggesting that a similar role model was needed in order to regain Al-Aqsa. Speaking at a seminar on Saladin, held by the Ahlus Sunnah Wal Jama'ah chapter in Revesby, Sydney on October 28, 2017, Abu Bakr Zoud said that "we need to instill and drill inside [our children's] minds the stories of the great warriors of Islam and of the Companions" because "they need a role model in their life to fo...
