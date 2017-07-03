Australian Doctor Who Joined ISIS Urges Its Supporters in the West to Carry Out Attacks

Show Details

Intro:

A video featuring Australian physician Tareq Kamleh, a.k.a. "Abu Yousuf Al-Australi," was released by ISIS Raqqah Province on July 3. In it, Al-Australi, filmed in a hospital at the bedside of a badly wounded child, denounces the bombings of the city by coalition forces and addresses ISIS supporters living in the West in English, calling on them to carry out attacks. "You have no honor? You have no self-respect? You have no love for fellow Muslims? You can't undertake anything in your own countr...

View Transcript Page