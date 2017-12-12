Clip #
6333
At an Al-Aqsa Mosque Rally: Trump, We will Dig Your Grave; We Will Cut Off Tongues That Support Peace
December 12, 2017
Intro:During a rally at the Al-Aqsa Mosque following Trump's Jerusalem declaration, Palestinian cleric Sheikh Nidhal Siam issued a call to arms to the Muslim armies to arise in order to "liberate Jerusalem from the filth of the plundering Jews." The crowds followed Sheikh Siam in his chants: "Oh Trump, you coward, you just wait. We will dig your grave by means of the Caliphate." Footage from the rally was posted on the Internet on December 12. ...
LATEST CLIPS
#6333 - At an Al-Aqsa Mosque Rally: Trump, We will Dig Your Grave; We Will Cut Off Tongues That Support Peace
The Internet (YouTube Account dediated to Al-Aqsa Mosque Addresses) / December 12, 2017 - 01:54
#6332 - IRGC Deputy Commander Salami: Our Destiny Has Become Linked to Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Pakistan, Afghanistan,...
IRINN TV (Iran) / November 28, 2017 - 01:00
#6331 - Hamas official in a Nablus Rally: Trump a "Modern-Day Hulagu Khan" Who Gave Jerusalem to the "...
Al-Alam TV (Iran) / December 15, 2017 - 6331
#6330 - British Islamists against "Hijabi YouTubers": The Sins of All Women Who Follow You Will Be on Your...
The Internet / October 25, 2017 - 04:22
#6329 - Tehran Friday Sermon by Ahmad Khatami: Attack the Occupying Criminal Regime; Turn the Zionist Regime's...
Channel 1 (Iran) / December 8, 2017 - 03:27
#6328 - Saudi Cleric Abd Al-Aziz Fawzan Al-Fawzan: It Is Forbidden to Congratulate Christians on Christmas or Send...
Al-Risala TV (Kuwait) / December 3, 2017 - 02:00
#6327 - Lebanese-American Imam Abu Musaab Wajdi Akkari: By Saying "Merry Christmas," You Are Acknowledging...
The Internet / December 15, 2017 - 03:04
#6326 - Houston Imam Raed Saleh Al-Rousan: 'Good Tidings' – Muslims Will Kill Jews On Judgment Day; '...
The Internet (The Tajweed Institute on YouTube and Facebook) / December 8, 2017 - 04:47
The Internet (Al-Hayat Media) / December 17, 2017 - 06:31
#6324 - Saudi Researcher Abdelhameed Hakeem: Jerusalem as Israeli Capital with Palestinian Management of Islamic...
Al-Hurra TV (The U.S.) / December 15, 2017 - 02:15
#6323 - Kuwaiti TV Host Mohammad Al-Mulla on Trump's Jerusalem Decision: There Is No Such Thing as Israel or Tel...
The Internet (Diwan Al-Mulla Internet TV) / December 12, 2017 - 02:15
#6322 - Pro-Hizbullah Lebanese Journalist Rafiq Nasrallah: Jihad Must Start within Palestine, Not across Borders
Al-Jadid/New TV (Lebanon) / December 9, 2017 - 02:28
#6321 - PLO Official Saleh Rafat to Arab Countries: Recall Arab Ambassadors from D.C., Stop Oil Exports to the U.S.
Palestinian Authority TV / December 12, 2017 - 01:38
#6320 - Royal Jordanian Pilot Who Referred to Jerusalem as Capital of Palestine during Flight to U.S: Hands Off Our...
Alghad (UAE/Egypt) (Maan TV on the Internet) / December 13, 2017 - 02:18
#6319 - KSA Animation Video: Saudi Forces Conquer Tehran in Retaliation for an Iranian Attack on a Saudi Ship
The Internet (Saudi Strike Force on YouTube) / December 16, 2017 - 06:19
#6318 - Extensive Footage of the Natanz Uranium Enrichment Facilities Shown in an Iranian TV Documentary
Press TV (Iran) / December 11, 2017 - 17:46
#6317 - Hizbullah Sec.-Gen. Nasrallah Leads Masses in "Death to America" Chants; U.S. Jerusalem Declaration...
Al-Quds TV (Lebanon) / December 11, 2017 - 02:25
#6316 - Islamic Center of Jersey City Imam Aymen Elkasaby following the Sinai Mosque Massacre: ISIS? Don't Be...
The Internet (Islamic Center of Jersey City on YouTube) / November 24, 2017 - 02:55
#6315 - Fmr. Egyptian Pharmacists Union Chief Ahmad Farouk: Boycott U.S. Medicine, Just Like North Korea
Dream 2 TV (Egypt) / December 9, 2017 - 01:34
#6314 - Islamic Jihad Women Fighters March in Gaza to Protest Trump's Jerusalem Declaration: We Will Strike Tel...
The Internet (U-News (Lebanon) on YouTube) / December 11, 2017 - 01:58
#6313 - Fatah Official Abbas Zaki: Trump Is a Lunatic; Boycott U.S. Administration, No Contact with "Head of...
Mayadeen TV (Lebanon) / December 6, 2017 - 01:36
#6312 - Elementary School Student in Gaza Friday Sermon: We, the Descendants of Saladin, Shall Liberate Haifa, Jaffa...
The Internet (Al-Ameen Mosque on Facebook) / December 9, 2017 - 01:09
#6311 - Antisemitic Chants, Calls for New Intifada at a Times Square Demonstration Protesting Trump's Jerusalem...
The Internet / December 8, 2017 - 02:36
#6310 - Friday Sermon at Jersey City, NJ: Imam Aymen Elkasaby Prays to Be Martyred on the Threshold of the Al-Aqsa...
The Internet (Islamic Center of Jersey City on YouTube) / December 8, 2017 - 01:41
#6309 - Demonstration in Malmö, Sweden in Protest of U.S. Jerusalem Declaration: Shoot Jews, the Army of Muhammad Is...
The Internet (Facebook) / December 8, 2017 - 02:37
Al-Ahd TV (Iraq) / December 8, 2017 - 01:41
#6307 - Iraqi Shiite Leader Muqtada Al-Sadr on President Trump’s Jerusalem Declaration: Israel Had Better Beware, We...
The Internet (Office of Muqtada Al-Sadr on YouTube) / December 7, 2017 - 01:53
#6306 - U.K.-based Islamic Scholar Haitham Al-Haddad Speaking in Norway: We Want to Bring Light to Europe So...
The Internet (Islam Net on YouTube) / May 5, 2017 - 05:21
Al-Jazeera TV (Qatar) / December 7, 2017 - 06:13
#6304 - Hisham Abdallah, Egyptian TV Host on Muslim Brotherhood Channel, calls on Muslims to Rage, Set Jerusalem “on...
Echorouk TV (Algeria) / December 7, 2017 - 02:43