At an Al-Aqsa Mosque Rally: Trump, We will Dig Your Grave; We Will Cut Off Tongues That Support Peace

Intro:

During a rally at the Al-Aqsa Mosque following Trump's Jerusalem declaration, Palestinian cleric Sheikh Nidhal Siam issued a call to arms to the Muslim armies to arise in order to "liberate Jerusalem from the filth of the plundering Jews." The crowds followed Sheikh Siam in his chants: "Oh Trump, you coward, you just wait. We will dig your grave by means of the Caliphate." Footage from the rally was posted on the Internet on December 12.

...

