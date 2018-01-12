Al-Aqsa Mosque Address by Sheikh Muhammad Ayed "Abu Abdallah": We Need a Caliph with His Finger on a Nuclear Button, Like Kim Jong-un

Show Details

Intro:

Sheikh Muhammad Ayed, known as "Abu Abdallah," gave an address at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, in which he criticized Arab and Muslim rulers for their "subjugation to America" and said, following U.S. President Trump's recent exchange of threats with North Korean President Kim Jong-un, that what the Muslim world needs is a Caliph who "puts his finger on a nuclear button." Noting that Pakistan is a nuclear power, he asked: "Where is your nuclear button,which could liberate Jerusalem and take revenge for S

...

View Transcript Page