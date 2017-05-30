Palestinian Cleric in Al-Aqsa Mosque Address: The Caliphate Will Clip America's Nails, Chop off Its Hands and Feet, Then March upon It

Show Details

Intro:

Speaking in an Al-Aqsa Mosque address, Palestinian cleric Sheikh Muhammad 'Ayed, known as "Abu Abdallah," cited the fraudulent "Protocols of the Elders of Zion," saying that the Jews cause all the killing, slaughter, and destruction and are behind all the strife in the world. He further said that the Caliphate would "clip the nails" of America and then chop off its hands and feet. "After it can no longer remain here, we will march upon it," he said. The address was posted on a YouTube account de...

View Transcript Page