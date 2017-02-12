Anti-Shiite Diatribe by Egyptian Cleric: "Filthy" Shiites Annihilated Millions; Khomeini Had Sex with 5-Year-Old Girl

Show Details

Egyptian cleric Muhammad Al-Zoghbi, calling the Shiites "criminal Rafidites," said that they annihilated four million Sunnis in Iraq and over half a million in Syria, compared to no more than 50,000 Palestinians killed by the "accursed Jews." He said that Khomeini, whom he called a "wild animal," had sex with a five-year-old girl. "These are filthy people... nothing like the Sunnis," he summed up his tirade, which aired in an Al-Rahma TV interview on February 13. ...

