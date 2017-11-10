Anti-Saudi Threats during Tehran Friday Sermon: If the Enemy Takes Action, We Will Shatter Its Teeth to Smithereens

Show Details

Intro:

In a Friday sermon, Iranian Assembly of Experts Member Ahmad Khatami hinted at the Saudi Crown Prince, labeling him an "immature child." Khatami said: "If the enemy tries to cause even the slightest harm to the great Iranian nation, [the masses] will shatter the enemy's teeth to smithereens inside its mouth." In the sermon, delivered in Tehran on November 10 to mark the Arba'een, the anniversary of the 40th day to Imam Hussein's death, Khatami spoke about the Yemen crisis, saying that the enemie

...

View Transcript Page