Algerian Historian Dr. Nasser Al-Din Saidouni: Arab Society Remains Tribal, Therefore Cannot Achieve True Renaissance

Show Details

Intro:

Algerian historian Dr. Nasser Al-Din Saidouni said that the Arab peoples, still in a "tribal" stage, have not been able to obtain the "internal stimuli" necessary to create a true renaissance, but instead "borrow European enterprises, imagining that they would save us and make us more progressive." Speaking in an Al-Arabiya TV interview on October 26, Dr. Saidouni said that "cultural stagnation" of the Arab and Islamic societies began in the 13th century, when they drew into a cocoon in an effor

...

View Transcript Page