In a two-part video commemorating the "Blind Sheikh", Omar Abd Al-Rahman, Al-Qaeda Leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri accused the U.S. of responsibility for his death and said: "We must concentrate our attacks on America in particular, and we must make attacking it our first priority." Calling America the "head of the serpent," Al-Zawahiri said that it headed the "Satanic alliance," which must be confronted by the Jihadi alliance. The videos were posted by Sahab Media on Telegram on November 17, 2017.