Al-Jazeera TV Host: What’s the Point of Hamas’ Weapons If It Does Not Respond to Israeli Attacks; Gaza Analyst: Hamas No Longer Responds Tit for Tat

Show Details

Intro:

During a discussion of the recent destruction of a tunnel by Israel, in which several Hamas and Islamic Jihad members were killed, Al-Jazeera TV host Mahmoud Murad pressed Gaza political analyst Hamza Abu Shanab regarding the reaction of Hamas. Murad asked Abu Shanab what justification there was for Hamas keeping its weapons if it did not retaliate against such attacks. Abu Shanab said that Hamas no longer responded in a tit-for-tat manner to Israeli attacks, because this would be in the interes...

View Transcript Page