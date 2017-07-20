Clip #
6139
Al-Azhar Professor Ahmad Karima: The Jews Are Warmongers and Plotters by Nature; Wage Armed Jihad against the Zionist Gang
July 20, 2017
Intro:Speaking on Palestinian Authority TV on July 20, Al-Azhar University Professor of Islamic Law Ahmad Karima said that the Jewish tribes in Yathrib had plotted against the Prophet Muhammad and that "Allah told us about their transgressions – their slaying of prophets and their outstanding hostility." He further said that the "Zionist gang" was "raised on aggression, theft, and plundering" and that "armed jihad" should be waged against them. Professor Ahmad Karima:"The cause of the Al-Aqsa mosque,...
