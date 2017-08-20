Al-Aqsa Mosque Address: Sheikh Ali Abu Ahmed Criticizes Arab Rulers for Condemning Barcelona Attack, Instead of Fighting "Despicable" Jews

Show Details

Speaking at the Al-Aqsa Mosque on August 20, Palestinian cleric Sheikh Ali Abu Ahmed criticized the Arab rulers, saying that while they condemned the Barcelona terror attack, the rulers of the "wicked mini-states" were sending weapons to fight in Iraq, Syria, Libya, and Yemen, instead of fighting the Jews, "the most despicable of Allah's creations." Abu Ahmed prayed to Allah to "annihilate all the Jews" and to "enable us to kill them," and was answered with "Amen"” from his listeners. ...

