Jordanian MPs Walk out of Parliamentary Session in Protest against Release of Israeli Embassy Guard

Intro:

In a fiery parliamentary session held on July 25, following the release of the Israeli Embassy security guard involved in a deadly shooting incident, Jordanian MPs staged a mass walkout in protest and demanded that the Jordanian ambassador to Israel be recalled home. Footage from the session shows MPs Sadah Habashneh and Khaled Fanatseh calling on their colleagues to walk out with them, with Habashneh saying that the Jordanian prime minister had "sold us out." Jordanian MP Sadah Habashneh: (...

