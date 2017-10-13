Clip #
6228
Iraqi VP Nouri Al-Maliki: ISIS Created in Erbil to Lead to Partition of Iraq
October 13, 2017
Intro:Iraqi Vice President Nouri Al-Maliki said that ISIS was created by countries in the region as a conspiracy designed to lead Iraq to partition. "The fall of Mosul was a conspiracy by forces that included Kurds, Naqshbandis, the Baath Party, tribal rebels, and muftis, as well as Americans, who were sitting there plotting," said Al-Maliki, who further warned that if the country did not thwart Kurdistan's efforts to secede, it would face further calls for partition. The interview aired on France 24 ...
