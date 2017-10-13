Iraqi VP Nouri Al-Maliki: ISIS Created in Erbil to Lead to Partition of Iraq

Show Details

Intro:

Iraqi Vice President Nouri Al-Maliki said that ISIS was created by countries in the region as a conspiracy designed to lead Iraq to partition. "The fall of Mosul was a conspiracy by forces that included Kurds, Naqshbandis, the Baath Party, tribal rebels, and muftis, as well as Americans, who were sitting there plotting," said Al-Maliki, who further warned that if the country did not thwart Kurdistan's efforts to secede, it would face further calls for partition. The interview aired on France 24 ...

View Transcript Page