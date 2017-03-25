ISIS Threatens Khamenei, Calls on Iranian Sunnis to Wage Jihad; Warning: Graphic Footage

On March 26, the information office for ISIS in Diyala Province, Iraq, published a 37-minute video titled "Persia – Between Yesterday And Today." Most of the video is in Farsi, with some parts in the Baluchi dialect, and is accompanied by Arabic and Farsi subtitles. It features a narrator and speakers calling on Iranian Sunnis to rise up against the Shiite regime and join the path of Jihad. The video includes a segment showing the beheading of four members of an Iranian-backed Shiite militia in Iraq.

Abu Farouk Farisi: "Oh Sunnis of Iran, as you have witnessed yourselves, the ancient and modern history of the Rafidites is filled with heresy and fighting against Allah, His messenger and the believers. No one can deny the crimes and massacres they have perpetrated against you."

[...]

Abu Sa'd Ahwazi: "Oh Sunnis of Iran, do you not feel the weight of the shackles on your hands and feet? Do you not feel the weight of humiliation on your backs? Has the time not come for you to wage Jihad in the name of Allah?

[...]

"Oh Sunnis of Iran, the Prophet's companions spilled their blood for the sake of Allah, so the message of Islam would reach you. But today, this religion is being destroyed by the Rafidites, the grandchildren of the Jews.

[...]

"Destroy their homes and burn the ground under their feet. Life is worthless if the Zoroastrian Rafidites, worshippers of fire and graves can live unharmed."

[...]

Abu Abdallah al-Farisi: "This is a message for Khamenei and the criminals with him: Oh Khamenei, you accursed man who holds in his hand the tyrannical government of the so-called 'Islamic' Republic of Iran, you can be sure that we will destroy your home with you inside, just as we destroyed the house that you see here, Allah willing."

[...]

Militant: "This is a message and a warning to the polytheists, the apostates, and the Zoroastrian Rafidites, who insult what is sacred to the Sunnis, who accuse 'Aisha, Mother of the Believers, of adultery, and who curse the first three caliphs.

[...]

"Either stop and lay down your weapons, which you use for killing Sunnis, or you will end up like these apostates here."