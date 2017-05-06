AQAP Leader Qasim Al-Rimi Commends Orlando Night Club Shooter, Calls On Muslims Living In West To Target U.S. Citizens

On May 7, 2017, Al-Malahem, the media arm of Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), released a video featuring the group's leader Qasim Al-Rimi commending Omar Mateen, the perpetrator of the 2016 Orlando night club shooting, and urging Muslims who live in the West to carry out similar attacks to avenge the killings of Muslims around the world.

Qasim Al-Rimi: "To my Mujahid brother, the Murabit (the one stationed in the battlefield) ... the patient one living in the Western countries – the lands of the kufr. May the peace and blessings of Allah be upon you. My Mujahid brother, we do not view you as an individual – even though it is referred to as individual Jihad. We rather view you as a group, a brigade, or even an army in itself. A single operation that you execute, we wish we had an army that would carry it out. However, you are that army... And it is important to view yourself from this angle, that you are part of this Ummah, a part of this body, if any part of the body is not well then the whole body shares the sleeplessness and fever with it. We are a single united body, and today this body is in pain in many places. And you are situated in a place where you can harm our enemy. And so it is upon you to carry out that role.

"By Allah, we wish we had been at your place, and do our best to serve the religion of Allah. Know that when you carry out any operation in your homeland, the (enemy) continuously carry out thousands of operations on a daily basis ... upon your mother, brother, father, sister and neighbors. We are a single united body. An American Muslim is the same as a Yemeni Muslim, and a Yemeni Muslim is the same as an Australian Muslim. We do not believe in nationalism; we believe in Islam.

"So what is your role when you see our brothers are killed in Palestine? If every operation carried out by the Jews and Israel against our brothers in Palestine or carried out by the Americans in Afghanistan, Iraq, Sham and in the Arabian Peninsula or anywhere else. If every operation against the Muslims were to be retaliated by a single Muslim living in the West and resulting in the killing of many Americans then what do you think will happen as a result? 'If it were not for Allah checking some people by means of others, the earth would have been corrupted' (2:251). This checking and struggling makes the enemy think twice about his actions.

"Today we are killed and the Muslim Ummah is attacked (from every corner). Today the tragedy we see in Fallujah, in Halab and in many other regions. You, o virtuous Mujahid. If you sacrifice and expect reward from Allah, then you can do great things. Our brother, Umar Mateen – May Allah accept him and elevate his status high – when he executed his blessed operation how many smiles do you think he drew on the faces of the widows, orphans and Mujahideen all over? Today the Muslim Ummah only hears of tragedy after tragedy facing it. Yet it is you who (can) draw a smile on their face. And if making a Muslim smile is a charity then what about drawing a smile upon thousands and millions of Muslims. Today you are in a status where the Prophet said: 'I free myself from anyone who resides among them (disbelievers)...' You can make this status of sin, residing amongst the disbelievers. And change it to a status of the people of Jannatul Firdaus. To be among the Mujahideen and martyrs in the way of Allah the Exalted. Paradise has one hundred grades, which Allah has reserved for the Mujahidun who fight in his cause and he may bestow you the higher one.

"We wish we were in your position so that we can serve our religion. We ask Allah to bless you, grant you victory, success and guide you to what pleases him. Don't complicate matters, take it easy and simple, the same as our brother Omer Mateen did, he took an AK47 and headed towards their gatherings and attacked them. If such operations were to continue whenever there is a tragedy upon Muslims, we will be transferring the tragedy back to them, and it will be an eye for an eye. They sanctifying this worldly life and very afraid of fear.

"As for us we view fear as a trial, and thus expect reward. 'And we will surely test you with something of fear and hunger and a loss of wealth and lives and fruits, but give good tidings to the patient. Who, when disaster strikes them, say, "indeed we belong to Allah and indeed to him we will return." Those are the ones upon whom are blessings from their Lord and mercy. And it is those who are the [rightly] guided' [2:155-157]. We face fear by being patient but for them [disbelievers] they face fear by; they face it by giving up, panicking and restraining themselves from harming believers. If you are true to Allah and seek his assistance, then he will never neglect you. And you will be greatly rewarded for elevating the distress of your Mujahideen brothers everywhere. And be an example of brotherhood and the spirit of unity. We ask Allah to grant you and us success and guide us to what pleases him. And may the peace and blessings of Allah be upon the Messenger of Allah, his family and companions."