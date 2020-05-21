Why You Should Support MEMRI's Spring 2020 Campaign – And Our Ongoing Series On Reactions To The Coronavirus Crisis

MEMRI would like to thank you, our readers, for your continued support throughout this challenging time. We are working harder than ever to bring you our research on the issues that are important to the U.S. and the West. These include the impact of the coronavirus pandemic in the Middle East, Iran, South Asia, and Russia, and translations from their own media – print, broadcast, and online – in order to carry out MEMRI's mission of "bridging the language gap."

SUPPORT MEMRI's SPRING 2020 CAMPAIGN

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, we have been releasing dozens of new translations and reports on reactions to it and adding them to our Coronavirus Reactions page. We are sending out an average of two emails per day containing up to 10 reports and video clips, seven days per week. To date, we have published the following on what political, military, and religious leaders, and journalists, activists, and others are saying about it:

115 translations and analysis

79 MEMRI TV clips

55 emails sent out to subscribers

These clips have been viewed more than 4 million times on social media

Research on reactions to the coronavirus include translations of statements by Egyptian, Iranian, Iraqi, Jordanian, Lebanese, Palestinian, Saudi, Yemeni, Turkish, and Russian political, military, and religious figures, among others

Translations from Arabic, Farsi, Turkish, Urdu-Pashtu, and Russian.

During this period, MEMRI has been in constant contact with, and working together with, federal and state agencies – many of whose employees are now confined to their homes. We are sharing with them our research and expertise on new trends and upsurges in domestic terrorist, white supremacist, antisemitic, and jihadi online activity. MEMRI is also assisting and providing research and translations to academia in the U.S. and abroad – to professors and students who are using it for their work.

PLEASE CONSIDER SUPPORTING MEMRI TODAY

These are challenging days for us all, and we know that many are facing uncertainty – and MEMRI is no different. But if you can, and if you value our work, please consider making a donation to our 2020 Spring Campaign. Carrying out our research and translations, and especially MEMRI TV, are costly enterprises.

We need your help to continue our work. It will make a difference for us. Your generosity is what will keep us going.

In gratitude for your consideration,