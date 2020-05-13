Why You Should Support MEMRI's Spring 2020 Campaign

During this extraordinarily challenging time, we would like to reach out to thank you, our readers, for your continued support. We are working harder than ever to bring you our research on the issues important to America and the West, including the impact of the coronavirus pandemic in the Middle East, Iran, South Asia, and Russia, and translations from their own media – print, broadcast, and online – in order to "bridge the language gap," which is MEMRI's mission.

Our work of monitoring, translating and analyzing what is being said in Arabic, Farsi, Turkish, and Russian, as well as by jihadis and domestic terrorist groups, yields information that no one else in the world provides.

MEMRI is in constant contact with, and working together with, federal and state agencies – many of whose employees are now confined to their homes – sharing with them our research and expertise on new trends and upsurges in domestic terrorist, white supremacist, antisemitic, and jihadi online activity.

During this period, MEMRI is also assisting and providing its research and translations to academia in the U.S. and abroad – to professors, students, and others who are using it for their work.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, we have been releasing an unprecedented number of reports and clips. We are sending out an average of two emails per day containing up to 10 reports and videos, seven days per week. To date, we have published the following on what political, military, and religious leaders, and journalists, activists, and others are saying about it – and the video clips alone have had over 3.2 million views:

MEMRI TV Clips: 198

Special Dispatch reports: 167

Inquiry and Analysis reports: 9

Daily Briefs: 9

Special Announcements: 36

Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) reports: 281

Domestic Terrorism Threat Monitor (DTTM) reports: 30

