White Supremacist Threat Monitor (WSTM) – Account Review: U.S.-Based Creator Of Fast-Growing Neo-Nazi Telegram Channel, Who Claims To Be A College Student, Is Active On Various Platforms Hosting White Supremacists, And Is Member Of A White Supremacist Group

A U.S.-based man who claims to be a college student has shared his strong Nazi sympathies across his social media accounts and on a white nationalist dating site. The man, whose real name is unknown, uses the moniker of a famous Nazi figure.

The same man is also the creator of a neo-Nazi Telegram channel that as of this writing has nearly 2,000 members. In addition to his prolific online activity, he also appears to be a member of a white supremacist group; he has posted photos showing his distribution of propaganda stickers and flyers around several cities in the eastern U.S. He appears to have played a key role in organizing a white supremacist event marking Hitler's 130th birthday.

The following report documents his online and offline neo-Nazi activities.

Posts About White Supremacist Group Activity

The man's account on a white supremacist dating site appears to date back to 2018. He wrote that he met one of his girlfriends on the site.



The only available photo of the user

His dating profile reveals that he is a member of a white supremacist group.

In a recent update, he posted a link to his Telegram channel.

The man posted images of group activity in the eastern U.S. The post included images of neo-Nazi stickers on traffic signs.

He has also posted about other activity, including photos of white supremacist stickers and flyers on what appears to be public property.

Last year the man posted about his activities around Philadelphia neighborhoods. He also shared that he put up a flyer on a Septa train.

A year ago the man wrote that he was celebrating a late Nazi's birthday. He claims he also attempted to sway the minds of fellow college students in his dorm.

In 2018, he attended a Superbowl parade and posted about his disgust at the diverse races of the attendees.

A Neo-Nazi Gathering



The poster advertising the neo-Nazi gathering.

Before the gathering, he wrote about his involvement in organizing it.

Videos of some of the speeches given at the event are available on a video-hosting platform.

Hitler Birthday Party

The following photos show speakers at a party for Hitler's 130th birthday.



A guest giving a presentation at the event.



Guests giving the Nazi salute at the gathering

A video of the event shows attendees singing "Happy Birthday" to Adolf Hitler and cutting a cake decorated with a swastika and candles spelling out "1488" – representing the "14 words" – "We must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children," and the phrase "Heil Hitler.)[1]



A framed portrait of Hitler and a birthday cake in his honor.

Activity On Platform Popular With Neo-Nazis

On his dating profile, he listed a link to his account on a platform known to host white supremacists and neo-Nazis.

In one post in in a neo-Nazi group, he wrote about the blocking of white supremacist accounts on another social media platform.

Telegram Channel

The Philadelphia man's Telegram channel has nearly 2,000 members. The channel was created last year.

The channel often shares Nazis videos and songs.

The channel also shared a download link to the popular 1978 white supremacist novel The Turner Diaries, by William Luther Pierce.