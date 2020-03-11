memri
White Supremacist Threat Monitor (WSTM) – Account Review: New Jersey Neo-Nazi – And Fervent Fan Of Local Football Team – Brandishes Machine Guns On Facebook

The following information is based on a general overview of a social media account demonstrating terror-related activity / sympathies.

Platform: Facebook

Additional Information: The Facebook page of a New Jersey man who was sent to prison in February 2020 for lying on a job security clearance application about his ties to violent white supremacist organizations features numerous photos of the man posing with guns. His public profile has no visible recent posts.

Screenshots And Excerpts:


Facebook profile page.


New Jersey man

The man posted a photo of himself holding a machine gun in 2017. Commenting on the post, he noted that he has many different weapons like this.

He frequently posted about his support for his local football team.

On Facebook, the man "liked" three players on his favorite football team.

He also "liked" the football team.

It should be noted that a page dedicated to the man appears on the website of a neo-Nazi organization billing itself as a charity that raises funds to support incarcerated neo-Nazis and white supremacists and encourages supporters to send them letters in prison.[1] Supporters can donate money to his prison commissary account on the page, and are provided with his address and instructions on how to write him a letter.

 

