White Supremacist Threat Monitor (WSTM) – Account Review: Neo-Nazi University Student Designs And Disseminates White Nationalist Posters On Campus, Gab, And Minds

The following information is based on a general overview of a social media account demonstrating terror-related activity / sympathies.

Platform: Gab, Minds

A man who appears to be a university student in a school in the western U.S. is vocal about his neo-Nazi sympathies on the social platforms Gab and Minds. He has posted images of white supremacist flyers he designed and hung around campus. Additionally, he posted images of an article in the student newspaper which reported on his anonymous antisemitic graffiti. According to the article, the university's Dean of Students has also addressed this activity, and it is under investigation by police. On his social media accounts, he asked his followers for ideas for posters that will subversively convey their ideology. He also asked for tips on how to organize and expand his efforts. He frequently posts the same content on both Gab and Minds.

In a recent Gab post, he called the swastika the "symbol of his people" and ranted against some Jewish religious practices, including circumcision, kosher slaughter, having "symbols that represent them as a group," and the power to ban other people's symbols "if they don't like them." He asks where his own freedom of religion is.

Discussing his efforts on campus to spread his neo-Nazi ideology, he asked a Gab user for other "poster ideas that are not "openly inflammatory but call out their bullshit." He said that he had not been allowed to create a "white club" on campus, and wondered whether he should make a fake flyer for a white club. He added that now "campus cops are crawling" around the campus, adding "Oy Vey."

In a recent post, he wrote about an report in his school newspaper about on the anonymous antisemitic graffiti and posters found on campus. He mentioned the Dean of Students by name, adding the (((echo))) symbol to her name to suggest she is Jewish.

The school newspaper report also announced an anti-racism event to be held, in light of the anonymous antisemitic activities, and added that there are currently no suspects or people of interest.



A flyer created by the user, advertising a mock "White Studies" event.



The article posted on Gab by the user

Writing that Nazis are the most oppressed group on earth, and that they had been banned in numerous countries, he laments the fact that showing support for this group can result in job loss or jail time.

In one post, he suggested that likeminded friends use public poetry websites to spread their ideology.

In another post, he explains that he had been banned from other mainstream social media platforms such as Twitter and Reddit.

On another occasion, he asked for activism ideas in a Gab group, including how to found a pro-white group like the NAACP. This, he said, seems like "the thing to do right now." One reply stated that for now, exposing "the truth" about the Jews was the best he could do.

On Minds, he vented his frustration at feeling like at outcast due to his political ideology.