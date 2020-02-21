White Supremacist Threat Monitor – Account Review: International Neo-Nazi Militia Recruits On Telegram, Calls For Eco-Terrorism And Targeting Politicians, Journalists, And Corporate Figures; Claims To Have Carried Out Arson In Sweden

Since November 2019, the Telegram channel of an international neo-Nazi militant organization has been promoting neo-Nazi and fascist ideologies and calling frequently for violent action against African-Americans, Jews, journalists, politicians, and financial and governmental institutions. The group actively recruits new members across the world, claiming that its members have carried out "successful operations" in the U.S., U.K., and Sweden. The following report will examine the group's ideology, potential targets, and recruitment methods.

YOU MUST BE SUBSCRIBED TO THE MEMRI WHITE SUPREMACIST THREAT MONITOR (WSTM) TO READ THE FULL REPORT. GOVERNMENT AND MEDIA CAN REQUEST A COPY BY WRITING TO [email protected] WITH THE REPORT TITLE IN THE SUBJECT LINE.



Screenshot from a video of an alleged "successful operation" carried out by members of the group.

Calls For Terrorism

In November 2019, the group posted an image of a balaclava and two assault rifles. The image is captioned by the text: "Direct Action Is The Only Reaction." A ProtonMail address was also included.

In December 2019, the group posted an image of an assault rifle, five grenades, and bullets.

Also in December 2019, the group posted a graphic featuring a journalist for a known outlet with a noose around his neck, with the text: "Lynch Journalists."

The group posted a graphic of a figure with the Nazi skull and bones symbol as its head aiming a rifle at a man. The text accuses "boomers" of "exhaust[ing] the earths resources" and exhorts readers to "save the planet" by killing "your local boomer" The graphic also included the group's ProtonMail address.

Recruitment Efforts

In November 2019, the group posted a graphic of a masked figure with text urging readers to take action and join it. The text with the graphic included a quote from the 1992 book Siege by American neo-Nazi James Mason.

In February 2019, the group shared a photo of poster it said it had posted in Florida, urging "able-bodied white men" to join it to carry out "eco-terrorism" to protect the state's ecosystems.

The group also shared photos of their recruitment flyers that it said it had posted in the UK.



