White Supremacist Arts Movement Promotes And Sells Racist Music, Film, Children's Books

Since 2017, an online hub and store for artists who identify as white supremacists, white nationalists, and whites of European descent has been promoting over 70 artists who create pro-white music, film, literature, poetry, and visual arts. The works for sale on the website include racist and pro-white children's books.

The organization is active on a number of social media platforms, including Gab, Instagram, Twitter, Bitchute, and DLive.

The following report examines the organization's activity on its website and social media accounts.

Website Content

The organization publishes and promotes its artists' ideologies, content, and material primarily through its online store, but also via its projects and also in contests that it holds, as well as via the website's blog and links to other organizations with which it cooperates. On its "About" page, the organization states that in order to achieve its goal of promoting and preserving white European identity and ideology, it will serve as a centralized location for its followers and artists to acquire nationalist films, music, literature, web shows, etc.

"The products for sale on the site include music for download, European-themed magazines, and books, most of them for children.



Image from the organization's website calling on artists to join

Children's Books

The organization sells a number of children's books, some of which are also available for purchase of Amazon.

The featured books promote white superiority with Aryan-allegory protagonists and by having the protagonists encounter cultural situations and racial stereotypes, including African Americans, KKK members, corrupt politicians, and issues such as Planned Parenthood clinics and compulsive military service. There are also direct references to slogans used in Nazi Germany.



Children's books on the website

The Organization's Online Presence

The organization promotes itself through its various social media accounts, and is also promoted by affiliated artists who discuss it on white supremacist media. One artist has been featured on an online radio and podcast platform[1] as belonging to the organization. A European music duo appeared on a white supremacist podcast to discuss the movement and their appreciation of its promotion of them in the U.S.

Collaboration With Other Groups

The organization boasts connections with over a dozen white supremacist websites and groups, such as a white supremacist organization that advocates for white resistance, a directory of white supremacist websites, and an outlet selling white supremacist music.



Links in the website to other white supremacists websites

Events and Contests

The organization is attempting to establish an online – and possibly offline – community by holding events and online contests for its artists that are open to anyone sharing its worldview. For example, on its website it posted registration for a festival it says will include pro-white film, music and arts for "Alt-Right" and "Pro-Whites." As of this writing, no date or location for the event has been posted.



Registration page for the event

So far, the organization has held five online music and film contests offering cash prizes. In October 2019, it held a film contest with a cash prize, which was won by a European duo. The films entered in the contest were uploaded to the organization's now-defunct YouTube channel.



The organization's rules for entries for the film contest.